April University of Galway announce 2023 Alumni Award winners
University of Galway announce 2023 Alumni Award winners
Monday, 17 April 2023
Major General Maureen O'Brien, Deputy Military Adviser to the Secretary General of the United Nations and Professor Oliver O'Reilly, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, University of California, Berkeley
University of Galway has announced the winners of the 2023 Alumni Awards to be presented at a gala banquet on Friday June 16, 2023.
The Alumni Awards recognise individual excellence and achievements among the University’s 128,000 alumni worldwide. These awardees are leaders who have demonstrated impact and excellence in their fields on a local, national, and international level.
Now in its 22nd year, the awards boast an impressive roll call of 133 outstanding alumni.
Among the distinguished honorees are President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins; journalist and broadcaster Seán O’Rourke; broadcaster Gráinne Seoige; Goldman Sachs Executive Adrian Jones; former Labour Party leaders Eamon Gilmore and Pat Rabbitte; Court of Appeal Judge Máire Whelan; Olympian and World Champion Olive Loughnane; actress and Druid Theatre founder Marie Mullen; and actress Nicola Coughlan.
The winners of the eight Alumni awards to be presented at the 2023 Alumni Awards Gala Banquet are:
- Alumni Award for Business and Commerce - Sponsored by Bank of Ireland
Jim Clarken, CEO of Oxfam Ireland (Irish Human Rights & Equality Commissioner, EU Fundamental Rights Agency Chair)
- Alumni Award for Arts, Literature & Celtic Studies
Ray Burke, Journalist and former Chief News Editor at RTÉ
- Alumni Award for Engineering, Science and Technology
Professor Oliver O'Reilly, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, University of California, Berkeley
- Alumni Award for Law, Public Policy and Society - Sponsored by RDJ
Major General Maureen O'Brien, Deputy Military Adviser to the Secretary General of the United Nations
- Alumni Award for Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences - Sponsored by Medtronic
Dr Dapo Odumeru MBE, Regional Quality Assurance Manager, NHS Blood and Transplant
- Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge - Sponsored by Ollscoil na Gaillimhe
Máirín Ní Ghadhra, Broadcaster, RTÉ
- Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport
Tony Regan, former Head of Sport at University of Galway
- Alumni Award for Emerging Leaders - Sponsored by Deloitte
Geraldine Lavelle, Author, Writer.
Speaking on the announcement of the Awards recipients, President of University of Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, said: “It is the mission of our university to make the world a better place through our teaching, research, and impact. Our Alumni Awards programme recognises alumni who make a positive difference in the world and who are leaders in their chosen fields. I’m particularly pleased this year that we can honour a diverse group of alumni who have made a positive impact in the world and for the world, both nationally and internationally. I congratulate each awardee and I look forward to welcoming them back to their alma mater for the Gala Banquet in June.”
For online reservations, visit www.universityofgalway.ie/alumni-friends/alumniawardsgalabanquet or contact Colm O’Dwyer at 091-494310
Ends
Keywords: Press.
Author: Marketing and Communications Office, NUI Galway
Press Office
+353 (0) 91 493361
