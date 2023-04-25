

Major General Maureen O'Brien, Deputy Military Adviser to the Secretary General of the United Nations and Professor Oliver O'Reilly, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, University of California, Berkeley

University of Galway has announced the winners of the 2023 Alumni Awards to be presented at a gala banquet on Friday June 16, 2023.

The Alumni Awards recognise individual excellence and achievements among the University’s 128,000 alumni worldwide. These awardees are leaders who have demonstrated impact and excellence in their fields on a local, national, and international level.

Now in its 22nd year, the awards boast an impressive roll call of 133 outstanding alumni.

Among the distinguished honorees are President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins; journalist and broadcaster Seán O’Rourke; broadcaster Gráinne Seoige; Goldman Sachs Executive Adrian Jones; former Labour Party leaders Eamon Gilmore and Pat Rabbitte; Court of Appeal Judge Máire Whelan; Olympian and World Champion Olive Loughnane; actress and Druid Theatre founder Marie Mullen; and actress Nicola Coughlan.

The winners of the eight Alumni awards to be presented at the 2023 Alumni Awards Gala Banquet are:

Alumni Award for Business and Commerce - Sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Jim Clarken, CEO of Oxfam Ireland (Irish Human Rights & Equality Commissioner, EU Fundamental Rights Agency Chair)

Alumni Award for Arts, Literature & Celtic Studies

Ray Burke, Journalist and former Chief News Editor at RTÉ

Alumni Award for Engineering, Science and Technology

Professor Oliver O'Reilly, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, University of California, Berkeley

Alumni Award for Law, Public Policy and Society - Sponsored by RDJ

Major General Maureen O'Brien, Deputy Military Adviser to the Secretary General of the United Nations

Alumni Award for Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences - Sponsored by Medtronic

Dr Dapo Odumeru MBE, Regional Quality Assurance Manager, NHS Blood and Transplant

Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge - Sponsored by Ollscoil na Gaillimhe

Máirín Ní Ghadhra, Broadcaster, RTÉ

Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport

Tony Regan, former Head of Sport at University of Galway

Alumni Award for Emerging Leaders - Sponsored by Deloitte

Geraldine Lavelle, Author, Writer.

Speaking on the announcement of the Awards recipients, President of University of Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, said: “It is the mission of our university to make the world a better place through our teaching, research, and impact. Our Alumni Awards programme recognises alumni who make a positive difference in the world and who are leaders in their chosen fields. I’m particularly pleased this year that we can honour a diverse group of alumni who have made a positive impact in the world and for the world, both nationally and internationally. I congratulate each awardee and I look forward to welcoming them back to their alma mater for the Gala Banquet in June.”

For online reservations, visit www.universityofgalway.ie/alumni-friends/alumniawardsgalabanquet or contact Colm O’Dwyer at 091-494310

